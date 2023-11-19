Missouri made it out of the Twin Cities with its first road win of the year on Thursday, swinging a 20-point rally to defeat Minnesota, 70-68. It was the type of win that should give the Tigers some momentum as they move forward through their next few games.

Head coach Dennis Gates wants his players to take some lessons away from their matchup with the Golden Gophers, just as they did in the team’s loss to Memphis less than a week earlier.

“I think we carry some of that over,” Gates said after Thursday's victory. “I think without the Memphis game, we don't win in Minnesota. I really do believe that. Things happen for a reason. There's a unique way and perspective to make sure that you move forward. But one game doesn't define us, especially when you can make a lesson out of it, eradicate some mistakes that you may have made and even get closer together.”

Mizzou goes up against a trio of mid-major opponents at home in the next week, beginning Sunday against Jackson State. The Tigers from Jackson, Miss., had a resurgence last season with former NBA All-Star point guard Mo Williams taking over the program as head coach. JSU went 12-6 in SWAC play, finishing third in the conference.

The team brought back virtually every key member of its roster and made two additions in the transfer portal — however, Ole Miss transfer guard Daeshun Ruffin was ruled out for the year before the season started with a torn ACL, a major blow for the school. Jackson State has started the year off 0-5 amid a nine-game road stretch.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since Nov. 29, 2001 — a decisive 106-68 victory for the black and gold. MU will look to continue ironing out its wrinkles before the competition gets tougher.