Tiger Tip-Off Preview: Jackson State
Missouri made it out of the Twin Cities with its first road win of the year on Thursday, swinging a 20-point rally to defeat Minnesota, 70-68. It was the type of win that should give the Tigers some momentum as they move forward through their next few games.
Head coach Dennis Gates wants his players to take some lessons away from their matchup with the Golden Gophers, just as they did in the team’s loss to Memphis less than a week earlier.
“I think we carry some of that over,” Gates said after Thursday's victory. “I think without the Memphis game, we don't win in Minnesota. I really do believe that. Things happen for a reason. There's a unique way and perspective to make sure that you move forward. But one game doesn't define us, especially when you can make a lesson out of it, eradicate some mistakes that you may have made and even get closer together.”
Mizzou goes up against a trio of mid-major opponents at home in the next week, beginning Sunday against Jackson State. The Tigers from Jackson, Miss., had a resurgence last season with former NBA All-Star point guard Mo Williams taking over the program as head coach. JSU went 12-6 in SWAC play, finishing third in the conference.
The team brought back virtually every key member of its roster and made two additions in the transfer portal — however, Ole Miss transfer guard Daeshun Ruffin was ruled out for the year before the season started with a torn ACL, a major blow for the school. Jackson State has started the year off 0-5 amid a nine-game road stretch.
This will be the first meeting between the two sides since Nov. 29, 2001 — a decisive 106-68 victory for the black and gold. MU will look to continue ironing out its wrinkles before the competition gets tougher.
TIP TIME INFORMATION
Missouri (3-1) vs. Jackson State (0-5)
WHEN: 5 p.m. CT
WHERE: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri
TV: SEC Network+
SERIES: Missouri leads, 7-0
KENPOM PREDICTION: Missouri 81, Jackson State 62
PROJECTED STARTERS
|Player
|Class
|Height
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
Chase Adams
|
SR
|
5-8
|
7.0
|
1.4
|
3.2
|
Coltie Young
|
JR
|
6-3
|
6.4
|
4.0
|
1.0
|
Ken Evans Jr.
|
R-JR
|
6-5
|
18.2
|
5.0
|
2.6
|
Keijuan Johnson
|
JR
|
6-7
|
4.4
|
3.0
|
0.4
|
Jordan O'Neal
|
SR
|
6-7
|
8.6
|
4.4
|
1.2
|Player
|Class
|Height
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
GR
|
5-10
|
11.8
|
2.0
|
1.8
|
GR
|
6-2
|
16.0
|
1.8
|
2.3
|
GR
|
6-3
|
7.3
|
6.5
|
2.3
|
GR
|
6-6
|
3.7
|
1.0
|
0.3
|
GR
|
6-6
|
13.3
|
7.0
|
1.5
BY THE NUMBERS
|Mizzou
|Category
|Jackson State
|
73.5
|
PPG
|
64.4
|
66.8
|
Opponent PPG
|
84.2
|
44.3
|
FG%
|
39.9
|
33.0
|
3PT%
|
30.0
|
81.0
|
FT%
|
62.5
|
-3.8
|
Rebounding Margin
|
-7.8
|
1.4
|
AST/TO Ratio
|
0.7
|
65
|
KenPom Rank
|
305
|
62
|
Offensive Efficiency Rank
|
315
|
72
|
Defensive Efficiency Rank
|
269
|
294
|
Tempo Rank
|
72
|
196
|
Strength of Schedule Rank
|
84
KEYS TO THE GAME
1. Light it up from the 3-point line. Opponents have shot 36.4% from distance against JSU this season. Four teams made at least 34.0% from beyond the arc, a higher mark than Missouri’s so far this year. Two of them shot above 40%. Triples have accounted for 36.3% of the points scored against Jackson State, the 66th-most in the country per KenPom. The black and gold took a step in the right direction in the second half of their game against Minnesota, connecting on 4-11, but have yet to have an overwhelming night from deep. A handful of players are shooting well below their career averages from outside. Sunday’s game could be a chance to return to form from long range.
2. Keep up the pressure. Turnovers played a critical part in Mizzou’s win over the Golden Gophers. Minnesota coughed the ball up eight times during the final 11 minutes, four of them coming from steals by the Tigers, as Missouri made its 31-9 run to close the night. The black and gold finished the night scoring 15 points off 16 turnovers forced — a 24.2% turnover rate that would’ve been on par with last season’s squad. Jackson State gave the ball away on 22.0% of possessions last year and has done so at the exact same rate through its first five games this season — Ruffin’s absence hasn’t helped. Mizzou should be able to take advantage and push the tempo in transition.
3. Box out on defense. JSU is one of the shortest teams in the nation, ranking 357th among NCAA Division I schools with an average height of 6-foot-3.4 according to KenPom. Mizzou’s size should be tough for the visitors to handle — even if the black and gold roll with smaller lineups, they won’t be at a significant size disadvantage. Despite its lack of height, Jackson State was surprisingly effective at collecting its own misses last year, pulling down 32.9% of available rebounds, which ranked 47th in the country. JSU hasn’t crashed the boards at the same rate this year, but with a roster full of returners, the ability to do so is still there. Finishing off stops with a turnover or a defensive rebound will be important for Missouri.
PREDICTION
Jackson State has lost every game it’s played this season by at least 14 points. Mizzou shouldn’t have too much difficulty winning by that much. I’ve got MU taking an 88-68 win.
