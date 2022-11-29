Missouri made it through its seven-game homestand without a scratch, staying undefeated to start the year off and receiving two points in Monday's AP Top 25 Poll. The Tigers now venture out on the road for the first time this season to take on, possibly, their toughest opponent thus far in Wichita State. The Shockers aren't as relevant as they once were in the mid-2010s — Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet are long gone and the team hasn't won an NCAA tournament game since 2017. They've already dropped games against Alcorn State and San Francisco this season. But Wichita State still represents a step up in the level of competition from what Mizzou has seen so far this year, with wins over Grand Canyon and Atlantic 10 reigning champion Richmond. Being on the road will also put the Tigers in an environment they haven't played in yet. Tigers head coach Dennis Gates thinks his team's experience will help in getting ready for the Shockers. "These guys have played on the road before, this isn't their first rodeo," Gates said. "Now if I had a team for the freshmen, that's different. But we have guys that have played 60-plus games before. They know what the preparation looks like, they know what it smells like, they know what it talks like and they know what we need to do."

TIP TIME INFORMATION

Missouri (7-0) at Wichita State (4-2) WHEN: 7 p.m. WHERE: Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kan. TV: ESPN+ SERIES: 4-1, Mizzou KENPOM PREDICTION: Mizzou 72, Wichita State 71

PROJECTED STARTERS

Wichita State Shockers Player Class Height PPG RPG APG Craig Porter Jr. SR 6-2 13.8 7.2 3.8 Xavier Bell SO 6-3 4.7 1.5 0.7 James Rojas SR 6-6 7.2 4.7 0.3 Jaykwon Walton JR 6-7 13.2 5.5 1.3 Kenny Pohto SO 6-11 6.3 5.3 0.8

Missouri Tigers Player Class Height PPG RPG APG Nick Honor GR 5-10 10.1 2.6 3.3 D'Moi Hodge GR 6-4 16.5 4.0 2.4 DeAndre Gholston GR 6-5 9.7 2.1 2.6 Noah Carter SR 6-6 11.6 4.7 2.3 Kobe Brown SR 6-8 14.0 5.7 2.7

BY THE NUMBERS

Statistical Matchup Mizzou Category Wichita State 93.3 PPG 65.5 70.1 Opponent PPG 59.2 52.6 FG% 41.9 36.5 3PT% 26.0 77.7 FT% 72.1 -1.8 Rebounding Margin 5.0 1.9 AST/TO Ratio 0.7 37 KenPom Rank 85 16 Offensive Efficiency Rank 121 90 Defensive Efficiency Rank 61 14 Tempo Rank 328 361 Strength of Schedule Rank 227

