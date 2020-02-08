Prior to each of the major non-conference games and every SEC game for the Tigers, we will post the Tiger Tipoff Preview to get you set for the matchup. Here is our preview of today's matchup against rival Arkansas.

Ever go home after a long day and want to mix yourself a fancy cocktail, but don’t have the time or ingredients? Let Boulevard Beverage Company be your bartender! Introducing ready to drink Fling Craft Cocktails in a can. These flavorful spirit-based drinks are made with all natural ingredients and offer low calories and carbs. Try our blood orange vodka soda, cucumber lime gin and tonic, mai-tai and margarita. Click on the logo above for more information.

1. Be better on the boards. Cuonzo Martin called out his team's lack of toughness in its loss at Texas A&M on Tuesday, and the area with which he expressed most displeasure was rebounding. The Aggies out-rebounded Missouri 45-27 and scored 20 second-chance points on 23 offensive rebounds. It just so happens that rebounding is the greatest weakness for undersized Arkansas — the Razorbacks rank dead last among high-major teams in rebounding rate. If the Tigers are going to keep this game competitive, they're going to have to limit Arkansas' second-chance opportunities and get offensive rebounds of their own.

2. Slow down Mason Jones. For much of the season, Arkansas relied on the backcourt duo of Jones and Isaiah Joe to provide the bulk of its offense. But Joe has been sidelined with a knee Injury for the past game and a half. In his absence, Jones has been on a tear. In the past three games, Jones has put up 34, 30 and 40 points. If he gets hot, he's good enough to singlehandedly put the game out of reach. Missouri did a pretty good job defending a similar star in Georgia's Anthony Edwards a few games ago, but one point of concern for the Tigers in this matchup is that Jones is among the best players in the nation at drawing fouls. He averages nearly eight free throw attempts per game, which ranks sixth nationally, but in the past three games that number has climbed to 15 per game. Missouri, meanwhile, just committed a whopping 32 personal fouls against Texas A&M and ranks No. 340 out of 353 Division I teams in foul rate.

3. Rally for Rhyan. After consecutive road losses in which the team looked unconfident and flat, Missouri clearly needs a shot in the arm. Perhaps the annual Rally for Rhyan fundraiser, which raises money for pediatric cancer research, can spur the Tigers to life. This will be the fifth iteration of the annual event, started by former assistant coach Brad Loos when his daughter Rhyan was battling cancer herself. Missouri is 4-0 in those games. The Tigers are clearly at a talent disadvantage against Arkansas, but if the Tigers can recapture the energy and shooting stroke they showed against Florida on Jan. 11, they're certainly good enough to pull an upset. Perhaps the buzz from the Rally for Rhyan game can be a catalyst for a repeat performance.