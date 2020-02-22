Prior to each of the major non-conference games and every SEC game for the Tigers, we will post the Tiger Tipoff Preview to get you set for the matchup. Here is our preview of today's matchup at Arkansas.

Ever go home after a long day and want to mix yourself a fancy cocktail, but don’t have the time or ingredients? Let Boulevard Beverage Company be your bartender! Introducing ready to drink Fling Craft Cocktails in a can. These flavorful spirit-based drinks are made with all natural ingredients and offer low calories and carbs. Try our blood orange vodka soda, cucumber lime gin and tonic, mai-tai and margarita. Click on the logo above for more information.

1. Maximize the rebounding advantage. Missouri dominated Arkansas' undersized lineup on the glass in the two teams' first meeting of the season. The Tigers out rebounded the Razorbacks 52-35 overall and scored 16 second-chance points off 16 offensive boards. Missouri should have a similar size advantage in this matchup, especially if Jeremiah Tilmon returns to the lineup. If the Tigers can once again win the rebounding battle by double digits, they should have a decent chance to escape Fayetteville with their first win since 2014.

2. Slow down the Arkansas backcourt. Arkansas could get sophomore guard Isaiah Joe back for this matchup, which would be a huge boost for the Razorbacks. Joe was averaging 16 points per game before exiting the lineup with a knee injury. He has reportedly returned to practice this week, but as of this writing, his status for Saturday's game is unclear. Getting him back would alleviate some of the pressure on Mason Jones, who Missouri managed to hold In check two weeks ago. Javon Pickett drew the task of guarding the SEC's leading scorer and held him to 17 points on three of 14 shooting. Regardless of whether or not Joe plays, limiting Jones once again will remain a priority. With six games of 30 points or more to his name this season, Jones is good enough to get hot and beat Missouri by himself.

3. Let Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith keep doing their thing. Missouri has found its strength on the offensive end of the floor. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Pinson and Smith have combined to average more than 40 points per game across Missouri's last four, which started with the Tigers' win over Arkansas. The duo has found most of its success by relentlessly attacking the rim and either finishing or drawing contact — Pinson and Smith combined to shoot 17 of 19 from the free throw line against the Razorbacks. Arkansas leads the nation in three-point defense and Missouri has proven that it can't reliably shoot from deep, so look for the Tiger guards to continue to penetrate.