Prior to each of the major non-conference games and every SEC game for the Tigers, we will post the Tiger Tipoff Preview to get you set for the matchup. Here is our preview of today's matchup against Auburn.

1. Limit fouls. Missouri is one of the most foul-prone teams in the nation. The Tigers commit an average of 20.8 fouls per game and foul on 29.9 percent of opponent possessions. Those numbers rank 328th and 343rd, respectively, out of 353 Division I teams. Unfortunately, Auburn is one of the best teams at getting to the free throw line. Auburn ranks fifth nationally in free throw attempts per field goal attempt and third in made free throws per game (18.2). Missouri needs to maintain its defensive edge without fouling — easier said than done — but the home Tigers cannot afford to put Auburn on the free throw line 30-plus times, as they have in each of their past four games.

2. Control the boards. Asked Friday what's been different about his team in the past two games (a home win over Arkansas and a close loss at LSU) versus the prior two (consecutive blowouts at South Carolina and Texas A&M), Cuonzo Martin cited rebounding as the biggest factor. Missouri lost the rebounding battle to South Carolina then got dominated on the glass, 45 to 27, by Texas A&M. But the Tigers have won the rebounding margin in each of the past two games by a total of 20. Missouri will need to extend that streak to three games if it's going to keep pace with Auburn, one of the best offensive rebounding teams In the country. Auburn grabs 35.7 percent of its own misses, which ranks 12th nationally. A Missouri team that has often struggled to score this season can't afford to give Auburn's explosive offense many second chances.

3. Get good games from the guards. Missouri will once again be without two key players in Jeremiah Tilmon and Mark Smith. That places extra importance on the starting backcourt, Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith, sparking the offense. Pinson and Smith are the engines that make Missouri's offense go, and over the past two games, the duo has combined to score 32 points, grab 11 rebounds, dish eight assists and commit four turnovers per game. If Missouri can get that level of production again Saturday, it will have a chance. If not, it's hard to see Missouri keeping pace with Auburn's offense.