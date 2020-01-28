Ever go home after a long day and want to mix yourself a fancy cocktail, but don’t have the time or ingredients? Let Boulevard Beverage Company be your bartender! Introducing ready to drink Fling Craft Cocktails in a can. These flavorful spirit-based drinks are made with all natural ingredients and offer low calories and carbs. Try our blood orange vodka soda, cucumber lime gin and tonic, mai-tai and margarita. Click on the logo above for more information.

1. Put the ball through the basket. It's the most elementary possible key, but that's where we are with this Missouri season. The Tigers absolutely have to shoot better than they have the past couple weeks if they are going to have a chance to win. During Missouri's four-game losing streak, the Tigers have shot a combined 31.0 percent from the field and 24.5 percent from three-point range. The team has set a new season-low field goal percentage in each of the past three games, with the offense bottoming out Saturday at West Virginia. In that game, Missouri's team shot 15 of 53 from the field, while its starting five was just 3 of 23. The problem likely boils down to a combination of shot selection and execution, but regardless, the lineup as a whole and the starting five in particular need to find a way to break out of the slump Tuesday. Georgia Is not nearly as good a defensive team as West Virginia, or even Texas A&M, but the Bulldogs can score. averaging 76.7 points per game.

2. Protect the paint. While Georgia has been a productive offensive team, it is not a particularly good three-point shooting group. The Bulldogs are shooting 30 percent on the season from behind the three-point arc. As a result, nearly 54 percent of their scoring comes from two-point range, which ranks third-highest in the SEC. Missouri, meanwhile, has had its interior defense exposed since forward Jeremiah Tilmon left the lineup with a stress fracture In his left foot. West Virginia scored a whopping 30 points in the paint Saturday, and Missouri's opponents are shooting 53.5 percent from two-point range during conference play. The Tigers need to keep Georgia from creating easy scoring opportunities in the paint and force them to shoot over the defense. When Georgia has shot better than 45 percent on the season, it is 9-1. When they shoot worse than 45 percent, the Bulldogs are 2-7.

3. Don't let Anthony Edwards beat you. Coach Tom Crean pulled off a major recruiting coup when he convinced the five-star prospect to stay in his home state and play for Georgia. So far, Edwards has largely lived up to the billing. His 18.6 points per game average ranks second in the SEC. Edwards has topped 20 points eight times this season, and Georgia is 6-2 In those games, with the losses coming against Michigan State and Kentucky. Given Missouri's offensive struggles, if Edwards gets hot, he's good enough to essentially put the game out of reach by himself. The Tigers need to do everything they can to frustrate him and make other players take the majority of Georgia's shots.