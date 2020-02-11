Ever go home after a long day and want to mix yourself a fancy cocktail, but don’t have the time or ingredients? Let Boulevard Beverage Company be your bartender! Introducing ready to drink Fling Craft Cocktails in a can. These flavorful spirit-based drinks are made with all natural ingredients and offer low calories and carbs. Try our blood orange vodka soda, cucumber lime gin and tonic, mai-tai and margarita. Click on the logo above for more information.

1. Avoid a slow start. In both of Missouri's two road losses last week, the Tigers appeared sluggish early, got behind by double-digits in the first half and never really had a hope of erasing the deficit. Now, they will face an LSU team returning home, desperate for a win after consecutive road losses. You can bet the home Tigers will come out of the gates ready to play. Missouri has to find a way to match LSU's energy early. This team isn't well equipped to come from behind against any opponent, but especially against a talented LSU team that has scored 81.3 points per game during conference play.

2. Control the paint. LSU doesn't have a true "five" in its starting lineup, yet it does most of its offensive damage inside the three-point arc. LSU scores 56.3 percent of its points from two-point range, which ranks seventh in the country. Perhaps even more problematic for Missouri, LSU ranks 10th in offensive rebounding percentage and 27th in percentage of points from the free throw line. In its recent games, Missouri's success has directly correlated to the play of its bigs. The Tigers got dominated on the glass and outscored in the paint against both Texas A&M and South Carolina, then flipped the script in Saturday's win over Arkansas. Missouri also ranks No. 343 — 11th worst in the country — in foul rate. With no Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri will need its whole lineup to help defend the paint and hang in the rebounding battle.

3. Hit some threes. The common thread between LSU's two losses last week was that its opponents shot the lights out from three-point range. Vanderbilt hit 12 threes, Auburn hit 18 and both teams shot better than 40 percent from behind the arc. Unfortunately, it's been a while since Missouri had a shooting performance like that from the perimeter, especially on the road. The Tigers have shot worse than 30 percent from three-point range in three straight games and seven of their last eight. They haven't made more than one-third of their threes in a road game all season. The scouting report against Missouri has pretty clearly become to let it take threes rather than get to the basket, and if Missouri is going to have any hope of scoring with LSU, it is going to have to hit some shots from the outside. Getting Mark Smith back in the lineup — he's considered a game-time decision once again — would help in that regard.