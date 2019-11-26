1. Pack the paint. Oklahoma doesn't have a regular contributor shooting better than 31% from three-point range. The Tigers have been excellent defensively save a few minutes against Butler. It's against the fiber of Cuonzo Martin's being to play zone so don't expect that, but the Tigers should do everything they can to force the Sooners to have to beat them from the outside. Oklahoma was just 4-17 from three-point range in a 73-54 loss to Stanford on Monday night.

2. Win on the glass. Butler beat Mizzou 29-20 in rebounding on Monday. Part of that had to do with the fact that the Bulldogs barely missed a shot for the first eight minutes but more of it was that they got ten offensive rebounds and simply beat Missouri to a lot of 50/50 balls. For the Tigers to be good, they need to get after it on the glass and keep Oklahoma down as far as second chance points. OU is only outrebounding opponents by 0.8 per game and got dominated 51-31 by Stanford.

3. Get good Tilmon to show up. We are beyond the point of thinking you are going to consistently see Jeremiah Tilmon stay on the floor. Missouri just needs it to happen sometimes. He didn't do it on Monday and the Tigers didn't get much of anything done against the Bulldogs. When he's on the floor and playing well, Missouri is good. So here's hoping Tuesday is one of those nights. Because if we're being honest, there's little more the Tigers can do besides hope. We're in year three and the same problems persist so it's past the point of trying to change it permanently.