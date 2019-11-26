Tiger Tipoff Preview: Oklahoma
Prior to each of the major non-conference games and every SEC game for the Tigers, we will post the Tiger Tipoff Preview to get you set for the matchup. Here is our preview of tonight's game against Oklahoma.
TIP TIME INFORMATION
Missouri (4-2) vs Oklahoma (5-1)
WHEN: 6:00 p.m. Central
WHERE: Sprint Center (18,972) Kansas City, MO
TV: ESPNNews
RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Chris Gervino)
SERIES: Oklahoma leads 112-97 (Oklahoma won 82-63 in 2014)
KenPom Prediction: Missouri 67-66
THE STARTING LINEUPS
|Player
|Class
|Height
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
Austin Reaves
|
JR
|
6-5
|
16.7
|
4.7
|
2.5
|
Brady Manek
|
JR
|
6-9
|
13.2
|
6.2
|
1.0
|
Kristian Doolittle
|
SR
|
6-7
|
14.0
|
9.6
|
1.8
|
De'Vion Harmon
|
FR
|
6-1
|
8.7
|
4.0
|
2.3
|
Jamal Bienemy
|
SO
|
6-5
|
5.3
|
4.0
|
2.7
|Player
|Class
|Height
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
Dru Smith
|
JR
|
6-3
|
12.8
|
4.7
|
4.3
|
Mark Smith
|
JR
|
6-5
|
12.0
|
4.7
|
0.3
|
Javon Pickett
|
SO
|
6-5
|
4.7
|
4.0
|
1.5
|
Jeremiah Tilmon
|
JR
|
6-10
|
9.7
|
4.5
|
0.5
|
Kobe Brown
|
FR
|
6-7
|
6.8
|
3.0
|
0.5
BY THE NUMBERS
|Mizzou
|Category
|Oklahoma
|
68.0
|
PPG
|
75.5
|
55.3
|
PPG Allowed
|
67.5
|
44.0
|
Field Goal %
|
44.1
|
26.0
|
Three-Point %
|
29.2
|
+3.6
|
Rebound Margin
|
+0.8
|
14.3
|
Turnovers
|
10.7
|
90
|
Offensive Efficiency Rank
|
67
|
13
|
Defensive Efficiency Rank
|
33
|
260
|
Tempo
|
55
|
208
|
Strength of Schedule
|
184
MIZZOU KEYS TO THE GAME
1. Pack the paint. Oklahoma doesn't have a regular contributor shooting better than 31% from three-point range. The Tigers have been excellent defensively save a few minutes against Butler. It's against the fiber of Cuonzo Martin's being to play zone so don't expect that, but the Tigers should do everything they can to force the Sooners to have to beat them from the outside. Oklahoma was just 4-17 from three-point range in a 73-54 loss to Stanford on Monday night.
2. Win on the glass. Butler beat Mizzou 29-20 in rebounding on Monday. Part of that had to do with the fact that the Bulldogs barely missed a shot for the first eight minutes but more of it was that they got ten offensive rebounds and simply beat Missouri to a lot of 50/50 balls. For the Tigers to be good, they need to get after it on the glass and keep Oklahoma down as far as second chance points. OU is only outrebounding opponents by 0.8 per game and got dominated 51-31 by Stanford.
3. Get good Tilmon to show up. We are beyond the point of thinking you are going to consistently see Jeremiah Tilmon stay on the floor. Missouri just needs it to happen sometimes. He didn't do it on Monday and the Tigers didn't get much of anything done against the Bulldogs. When he's on the floor and playing well, Missouri is good. So here's hoping Tuesday is one of those nights. Because if we're being honest, there's little more the Tigers can do besides hope. We're in year three and the same problems persist so it's past the point of trying to change it permanently.
POWERMIZZOU PREDICTION
Missouri has played two good teams. The Tigers have been down double figures out of the gates in both and lost both. Oklahoma is a relatively good team. Missouri could win this game. But they're going to have to prove they're ready for the spotlight and go do it before we're going to predict it. Nothing we've seen offensively out of this team shows us they can do it so far. FINAL SCORE: Oklahoma 62, Missouri 56.