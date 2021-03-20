PowerMizzou - Tiger Tipoff Preview: Oklahoma

While Missouri didn't close the season well, losing six of its final nine games, Oklahoma was even worse. The Sooners lost five of their last six games, with the only win during that span coming over 2-22 Iowa State. Oklahoma will also be short-handed, with second-leading scorer De'Vion Harmon out after he tested positive for COVID-19. Here is everything you need to know to get set for the rematch.

1. Win the battle of the fives. The key matchup within this matchup will likely come between the two centers: Missouri's Jeremiah Tilmon and Oklahoma's Brady Manek. The two seniors couldn't be much different in terms of style of play. Manek is more of a perimeter player. He's shot more three-point shots than two-pointers on the season and shoots 36.2 percent from behind the arc. Tilmon has yet to attempt a three this season, but the big man has shown the ability to be dominant down low. Whichever player forces the opponent to adapt will give his team the upper hand in this one. If Tilmon can take advantage of Manek's suspect interior defense and look like the player who scored 33 points against TCU, Oklahoma will likely have to replace Manek with Kur Kuath, which would hamper its ability to spread the floor on the offensive end. On the other hand, if Manek gets Tilmon in foul trouble or knocks down a few early threes like he did in last year's matchup between these two teams, the Tigers will have to play without arguably their most important offensive player.

2. Contain Austin Reaves. Oklahoma's point guard earned all Big 12 first team honors after averaging nearly 19 points per game during conference play. He's scored at least 16 points in 11 games in a row. Even with Missouri's defensive dynamo Dru Smith matched up against Reaves, he's likely going to put up some points. The key for Missouri will be making him uncomfortable, not allowing him to get into the lane at will and make plays for his teammates. In games when Reaves records five or more assists this season, Oklahoma is 8-2. The Sooners are 7-8 in all other games. Missouri has struggled a bit to stay in front of opposing guards this season, but the absence of Harmon should allow the Tigers to devote a bit more defensive attention to Reaves. Also important will be keeping Smith out of foul trouble, which has been an issue for him at times this year, albeit less so lately.

3. Execute in the half court. Two of Oklahoma's strengths are the fact that it isn't prone to turnovers or fouls. That's not ideal news for Missouri, as the Tigers have been at their best this season when they're pushing the pace and getting to the free throw line. More than 20 percent of the team's points this year have come at the line. As a result, Missouri will need to execute its offense in half-court situations. Whether it comes by feeding Tilmon in the post or getting drives from Xavier Pinson and Smith, the Tigers need to take care of the ball and avoid the long scoring droughts that have plagued the team at times this season.