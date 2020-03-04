Ever go home after a long day and want to mix yourself a fancy cocktail, but don’t have the time or ingredients? Let Boulevard Beverage Company be your bartender! Introducing ready to drink Fling Craft Cocktails in a can. These flavorful spirit-based drinks are made with all natural ingredients and offer low calories and carbs. Try our blood orange vodka soda, cucumber lime gin and tonic, mai-tai and margarita. Click on the logo above for more information.

1. Limit the Ole Miss backcourt. In the first meeting between the two teams, Ole Miss star Breein Tyree went for 29 points, but he had to take 17 shots to get there. Meanwhile, his backcourt mate Devontae Shuler scored just one point in 31 minutes. If Missouri can hold Tyree and Shuler to a combined 30 points or fewer once again, it should have a good chance of pulling off the season sweep. Tyree continues to average more than 20 points per game, and Wednesday will be his Senior Night, so expect him to be dialed in. Shuler had 18 points, five rebounds and six assists in Ole Miss' win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. Javon Pickett's health could be key to slowing down Tyree; he guarded Tyree in the first matchup but appeared a bit hobbled by a back injury during the second half of Missouri's loss to Mississippi State.

2. Keep attacking the rim. Speaking of backcourt duos, Missouri's tandem of Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith dominated Ole Miss two weeks ago, combining for 39 points. As usual, the pair did so by slashing to the basket early and often, either scoring or drawing contact. Pinson shot 11 free throws in the game and Smith shot 10, while Missouri as a team went 23-27 from the line. Ole Miss boasts the No. 14 three-point defense in the country, and Missouri has proven it is not very good at shooting from behind the arc, so the Tigers need to avoid settling for three-pointers and get the ball to the rack whenever possible. Missouri is 2-9 this season when it attempts 24 or more three-pointers (with two of the wins coming against Incarnate Word and Chicago State) and 12-4 in all other games.

3. That said, hit some outside shots. We just pointed out that Missouri is not a very good outside shooting team. Well, the Tigers' shooting performance in Saturday's loss to Mississippi State was worse than not good. The Tigers repeatedly missed wide open looks, making just six of 29 three-point attempts, including 1-13 in the second half. If Missouri just make three more of those three-pointers — 31 percent doesn't seem like an unrealistic expectation — it probably wins. We mentioned above that Missouri needs to continue to attack the basket, so we're not advocating for the Tigers to attempt a bunch of shots from behind the arc, but those driving lanes will be much easier to come by if the Ole Miss defense has to close out to shooters who have proven they can knock down the three-ball.