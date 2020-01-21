Ever go home after a long day and want to mix yourself a fancy cocktail, but don’t have the time or ingredients? Let Boulevard Beverage Company be your bartender! Introducing ready to drink Fling Craft Cocktails in a can. These flavorful spirit-based drinks are made with all natural ingredients and offer low calories and carbs. Try our blood orange vodka soda, cucumber lime gin and tonic, mai-tai and margarita. Click on the logo above for more information.

1. Make the easy shots. In its past three games, Missouri's offense has been wildly inconsistent. The Tigers went from hitting seemingly everything in a 91-point eruption against Florida to shooting 34.7 percent and turning the ball over 19 times in a 45-point performance at Mississippi State to shooting even worse yet still mustering 74 points thanks to a historic 31-31 performance at the free throw line against Alabama. When the Tigers return home Tuesday, they need to keep the aggressive approach shown against Florida and Alabama but simply make more shots than they did Saturday. Head coach Cuonzo Martin said his team missed 15 to 18 shots at the rim against the Crimson Tide. The Tigers also shot 5 of 20 from three-point range, with several of the misses coming on wide open looks. Texas A&M will want to slow the game down and make it ugly, so the first half of the battle for Missouri will be continuing to attack and not settling for contested jumpers. But just as important will be making a few of the layups and open threes that didn't fall at Alabama.

2. Defend without fouling. For the first couple months of the season, Missouri looked like one of the elite defensive teams in the country. Since conference play began, however, the Tigers have slipped a bit on that end of the floor. SEC opponents are shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three-point range against Missouri. The Tigers have surrendered 75 points per game in league play, which ranks 12th. The good news for Missouri is that Texas A&M is the most offensively challenged team in the conference. The Aggies have only topped 70 points twice this season (once against Northwestern State) and rank fourth-to-last nationally in three-point shooting. Missouri should be able to keep the scoring down In this matchup, which is what Martin likes, if it can keep Texas A&M from getting to the free throw line. The one offensive category in which the Aggies have excelled has been drawing fouls; they rank 29th nationally In free throw attempts per field goal attempt and score nearly a quarter of their points from the free throw line. Josh Nebo has been particularly adept at getting to the stripe. Nebo ranks second nationally in free throw rate and averages six free throw attempts per game. Missouri, meanwhile, has been foul prone, committing a foul on 28.6 percent of opponent possessions. That ranks 332nd nationally. If the Tigers can avoid giving Texas A&M easy scoring opportunities at the free throw line, the Aggies should struggle to score, but that could be easier said than done.

3. Win the turnover battle. This falls in line with the previous key. Missouri likely doesn't have to worry about Texas A&M going off for 75 points, but given the likelihood that this will be a low-scoring, slow-paced contest, the Tigers can't afford to waste possessions or allow easy scoring opportunities in transition for the Aggies. Missouri has been taking better care of the ball since conference play began, only topping 13 turnovers in one game, but the Tigers still rank No. 287 nationally in turnover rate. Ball security is always a concern with this team.