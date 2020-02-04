Prior to each of the major non-conference games and every SEC game for the Tigers, we will post the Tiger Tipoff Preview to get you set for the matchup. Here is our preview of today's matchup at Texas A&M.

1. Don't settle for three-pointers. Missouri showed again during its loss at South Carolina Saturday that it is not a good three-point shooting team. The Tigers made just four of 19 attempts from behind the arc. But even though Missouri ranks 292nd in the nation in three-point percentage on the year, the team got three-happy in its meeting with Texas A&M two weeks ago. Missouri hoisted a season-high 35 shots from deep and made just nine. Given that, it wouldn't be a surprise If Texas A&M lets Missouri shoot from the perimeter again Tuesday. The Tigers need to not settle for those shots and attack the rim as much as possible. That has been the key to the offense playing well all season, and it could be even more important if Mark Smith, who made five of those nine threes in the last meeting with Texas A&M, is unable to play for the second game in a row.

2. Get the big men going. During Missouri's second-half comeback against Georgia last week, the Tigers got the best game of 2020 from the frontcourt duo of Reed Nikko and Mitchell Smith. The pair combined to score 25 points and grab 12 rebounds, each playing 26 minutes. Most of the time since Jeremiah Tilmon left the lineup due to a stress fracture in his foot, however, the Tigers have been at a disadvantage down low. Smith and Nikko combined for just 10 points and 11 rebounds in one more minute of playing time against South Carolina. Plus, on the other end, Maik Kostar became the latest forward to feast on the Tiger defense since Tilmon got injured. Missouri might get Tilmon back Tuesday, which would provide a boost, but even if they do not, they need whoever plays In the frontcourt to perform more like they did last Tuesday and less like Saturday.

3. Avoid a long scoring drought. The last meeting between these two teams turned late in the second half when Missouri went more than three minutes without a field goal. During that span, Texas A&M went on a 10-2 run and extended its one-point lead to nine. Missouri had similar droughts that lasted more than six minutes against West Virginia and more than seven minutes against Georgia. The Tiger offense has typically not been good enough this season to overcome the holes dug during these cold spells. The team continues to lack a player who can get a bucket when the rest of the lineup needs a boost.