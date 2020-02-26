Prior to each of the major non-conference games and every SEC game for the Tigers, we will post the Tiger Tipoff Preview to get you set for the matchup. Here is our preview of today's matchup at Vanderbilt.

Ever go home after a long day and want to mix yourself a fancy cocktail, but don’t have the time or ingredients? Let Boulevard Beverage Company be your bartender! Introducing ready to drink Fling Craft Cocktails in a can. These flavorful spirit-based drinks are made with all natural ingredients and offer low calories and carbs. Try our blood orange vodka soda, cucumber lime gin and tonic, mai-tai and margarita. Click on the logo above for more information.

1. Don't settle for jump shots. Vanderbilt is not a good defensive team, in any category. The Commodores rank among the bottom 80 teams nationally in three-point defense, two-point defense and free throws per field goal attempt. Given that, Missouri needs to play to its strengths, which should be attacking the rim with both guards and bigs. The Tiger offense has run its best this season when Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith have consistently driven to the rim. Plus, with Jeremiah Tilmon expected to return to the lineup, the Tigers should have an advantage over Vanderbilt's shaky frontcourt. The key for Missouri, though, will be not getting stagnant with Tilmon on the floor, as they did at times early in the season. Even if open three-point looks are there, keep forcing the ball inside and good things should follow.

2. Dominate on the boards. Cuonzo Martin has repeatedly said this season that the rebounding margin is an indicator of success for his team, but that wasn't the case on Saturday. Missouri out-rebounded Arkansas by 13 in Fayetteville, yet the Tigers couldn't take advantage, only out-scoring the undersized Razorbacks five to two in second-chance points. Once again, Missouri gets a matchup with a weak rebounding team in Vanderbilt. This time, the Tigers need to not only win the overall rebounding battle but take advantage on the offensive end. For all its weaknesses, Vanderbilt can score — it put up 99 points on LSU earlier this season — and one of the ways Missouri can keep pace will be with second-chance opportunities, which should be plentiful.

3. Limit the fouls. Led by slashing guard Saben Lee, Vanderbilt's offensive strength this season has been getting to the free throw line. The Commodores rank No. 26 nationally in free throw attempts per field goal attempt. Meanwhile, Missouri's well-documented defensive weakness has been putting opponents at the line. The Tigers rank seventh-to-last nationally in opponents' free throw attempts per field goal attempt. That seems like the easiest way for Vanderbilt to pull off an upset — if it can get a couple key Missouri players in foul trouble and score 25-plus points at the line. The Commodores are 6-2 this season when attempting more than 25 free throws — and just 3-16 in all other games. It would be unrealistic to expect Missouri to keep Vanderbilt out of the bonus the whole game, but the Tigers need to try to keep the hacking to a minimum.