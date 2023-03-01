With the regular season in the books, Mizzou's hope for an NCAA Tournament bid hangs by a thread with a first round game against Arkansas on Thursday morning in Greenville, South Carolina.

Though Missouri was eager to celebrate Hayley Troup’s final regular season game on Sunday afternoon, the TIgers eventually fell to Florida 61-52 in what was a disappointing conclusion to an underwhelming regular season. Head coach Robin Pingeton couldn’t do anything but echo statements from previous losses, emphasizing a need to study film and her admiration for the team’s attitude and ambition.

“We’ve got to be able to close the book on this season, and open it up for this postseason and get ready for the SEC Tournament,” Pingeton said. “We all know March is a special month and you’ve got to find magic in a bottle and it’s got to happen quickly.”

At this point in the season, film and locker room presence only take a team so far. The Tigers face a Razorback squad which bested them in both of their meetings and have won nine straight in the series. Still, Pingeton and the Tigers go into Thursday’s game with a sense of resolve and determination befitting such a tenured team.

“We knew we’d have to go into the SEC [tournament] and get a win,” Pingeton said. “If we go in with our heads down and feeling sorry for ourselves, we won’t stand a chance, Arkansas is too good.”