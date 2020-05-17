News More News
football

Tigers among top schools for two big-time defensive targets

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
On Saturday, high-priority defensive line targets Isaiah Coe and Tobechi Okoli both revealed their top schools list and Missouri made the cut for each.PowerMizzou.com takes a closer look below:

