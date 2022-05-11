Tigers beat Auburn to open SEC Tournament play

The Tigers of Missouri took on the Tigers of Auburn on a sunny Wednesday afternoon in Gainesville, Fla. The second game of the day in SEC Tournament play started almost two hours behind schedule, but it didn’t disappoint. A pitchers’ duel all the way down to the finish saw the #7 Missouri Tigers take down #10 Auburn 1-0. Jordan Weber earned the start at pitcher for Missouri and she made it one of her finest of the season. Weber struck out eight batters in the game while shutting out Auburn. The win pushed her record to 14-6 in 2022, with the Tigers’ team record moving to 34-19. “It's not the best stuff that I've had and there's always room for improvement,” Weber said. “So I think that's just something that I need to keep focusing on. Getting better every day.” She didn’t do it alone, however, as the defense stepped up in a few key situations. Perhaps the most important of these moments came when Alex Honnold caught a fly ball with the bases loaded and fired it home to catch Aubrie Lisenby at the plate. The double play saved a run from crossing and played a tremendous part in the Mizzou victory.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3Qgb24gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hbGV4 X2hvbm5vbGQyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWxleF9ob25ub2xk MjI8L2E+4oCZcyB3YXRjaCEg8J+ZheKAjeKZgO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTkNBQVNvZnRiYWxsP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTkNBQVNvZnRiYWxsPC9hPiB4 IPCfjqUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaXp6b3VTb2Z0 YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWl6em91U29mdGJhbGw8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9hUDd0bDgzUUp2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vYVA3dGw4M1FKdjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOQ0FBIFNvZnRiYWxs IChATkNBQVNvZnRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L05DQUFTb2Z0YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTUyNDUyODgyODA5MzE5NDI0MD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

“It's a big deal when you know your defense behind you can get the job done and back you up,” Weber said. “I think that's exactly what they did and that just gives me more confidence. Knowing that they're behind me.” Both teams put a number of runners on to begin the game, but Missouri struck first in the bottom of the fourth when Emma Raabe drew a walk. Maddie Snider, running for Raabe, advanced to second on a passed ball. This brought up Jenna Laird who sent an RBI double to the wall on a two-strike count with two outs to score Snider from second and give Mizzou a 1-0 lead. The single run was all that Weber needed to secure a complete-game shutout of the Auburn Tigers in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Two flyouts and a strikeout put a cap on Weber’s night, allowing seven runners to get on base but zero to score. Missouri won the game 1-0 courtesy of a spectacular defensive effort.

Jordan Weber struck out eight in the win on Wednesday afternoon (Megan Fox)