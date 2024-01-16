Through roughly the first 35 minutes of the team’s road game at Alabama, the Tigers were right where they needed to be.

The black and gold were shooting the ball with efficient percentages. They were on pace to hold the Crimson Tide to below their season average. Mizzou was within shouting distance of Alabama for the majority of the second half, only trailing 72-66 with five minutes remaining.

But Crimson Tide graduate senior big man Grant Nelson scored a layup on the next possession and sophomore guard Rylen Griffin followed with back-to-back contested 3-pointers to jump ahead by 13. Missouri never cut the deficit back to single digits again, falling 93-75.

“It was going back and forth. Obviously, it's a game of runs,” head coach Dennis Gates said. “In the second half we weren't able to get the lead. I thought we had multiple opportunities to do such but sometimes that's how the ball bounce. And obviously, you know, we kept them out of transition for the most part, but they made some tough half court shots with our guys right there in the (defensive) stance, in their face. And I credit our guys for playing so long. They did a great job in preparation, our staff did a great job in preparation, and ultimately, Alabama got the win.”

The Tigers made it clear from tip-off that they weren’t going to make it an easy night for the home team. MU hit all of its first five shots, all of them coming inside the arc, to take a 10-8 edge at the first under-16 media timeout. But the visitors then missed their next six shots, allowing Bama to go on an 8-0 run. Senior forward Jesus Carralero Martin drilled a 3-pointer to end the cold stretch, but Mizzou struggled to get its momentum back. With 4:15 remaining in the first half, the Crimson Tide (12-5, 4-0 SEC) had extended their lead to 33-22.

Missouri settled in on defense to close out the period, though. Alabama missed its last three shots of the half, only scoring off of three free throws, and committed a trio of turnovers that helped the Tigers close the gap. In the closing minute, junior guard Tamar Bates scored on a turnaround jumper from the left baseline, came up with a steal at midcourt, then pitched it ahead to graduate senior point guard to Nick Honor in the right corner. Honor drove in and connected on a mid-range pull-up before the buzzer sounded, keeping the black and gold in the game, 34-32.

Bates and Honor would go on to lead the team with 19 and 18 points, respectively.

“Tamar Bates has been shooting the ball at a high level throughout the season,” Gates said. “He's shooting 50% from 2, 50% from 3, 90% from the free throw line and his stats are showing. I think it's playing with poise. His teammates are finding him in the right spots. He's not forcing anything other than that last shot that he missed that I thought was an opportunity for him to get to that line … Nick Honor, obviously going 4-9 (from 3), I know he feels good to see that ball go in. Right, Nick?”

“Yes sir,” Honor said, sitting to Gates’ right in the postgame press conference.

“It feels good to see that ball in a little bit,” Gates continued. “I thought he had a level of focus to him. But you know, being a coach's son, I think Nick is more critical on himself. He's worried about those two free throws he missed and ultimately trying to come out with a win, which we did not. So Nick and Tamar played great, tremendous basketball.”

Despite staying within two scores for almost all of the second half, Mizzou never tied the game back up, unable to come up with enough stops that would’ve put them back in front. The hosts’ field goal percentage jumped from 44.7% in the first half to 60.7% in the second.

Honor thought the Crimson Tide’s efforts on the glass made a difference, too — Alabama scored 17 second-chance points off of 11 offensive boards.

“A couple of those rebounds bounced not in our direction, or we just weren't there,” Honor said. “They knocked down a multitude of 3s in the second half. I think with us, it's really just little stuff, just that little, small window. As you can see, we were right there with eight minutes left and they kind of busted the lead open. So I would say just second chance points and just the extra efforts (allowed the Tide to pull away).”

Mizzou is still without a win in SEC play. The program is now on its longest losing streak since Gates took over as head coach. The team is below .500 for the first time in nearly two years.

The Tigers haven’t given up on the season though. They know something has to change to turn things around. They’re not done trying to figure how they can come out on top.

“You know, it's a long season,” Honor said. I mean, the season doesn't end tomorrow, so we just gotta fix some things and keep out habits. We've got good habits but the results don't always show up right away. So we're just gonna keep chopping wood, carrying water and we'll be successful.”