A week after picking up its fourth commitment in the Class of 2024, Mizzou added a fifth on Sunday as four-star big man Trent Burns announced his commitment to the Tigers.

“They really care about their players,” Burns said of the team’s coaches after his official visit earlier this month. “It’s more like a family to them. That’s something I really like.”

The Houston native chose Missouri out of a top-four group of finalists that also included Xavier, Rice and Tulsa. Burns said he wasn’t aware Dennis Gates was interested until the head coach called to offer him in June, but that his relationship with Gates has grown quickly in a short amount of time.

"I feel like the coaching staff was very thorough in their plans to get me from college and then onto the next level, being in the NBA," Burns told Joe Tipton of On3 during the live stream of his announcement.