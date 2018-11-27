On Tuesday afternoon, Missouri head coach Barry Odom said he was going to be paying close attention to the evening’s release of the College Football Playoff rankings. “Speaking very honest, I don’t know why we aren’t ranked,” Odom said on the PowerMizzou.com podcast. “You look at some of the guys that are and then you match up the strength of schedule and what our record is, what we’ve done, how well we’re playing right now, I don’t understand it.” That changed on Tuesday night. The Tigers are ranked No. 24 in the latest edition of the CFP rankings.

The Tigers are two spots out of the top 25 in the Associated Press poll and four out of the coaches' poll, but the CFP rankings are the ones that matter at this point. It is the first time the Tigers have been ranked in any of the major polls since week four of the 2015 season. "Absolutely it means something to all of us within the organization because it means that we’re making progress and moving forward," Odom said. But the reveal of the rankings had good news for the Tigers beyond their own inclusion. Florida is ranked ninth and LSU 10th. While it's not assured, that means it is very likely both, along with Georgia (No.4) and Alabama (No. 1) will be participants in the New Year's Six bowls. After those bowls are filled, the Citrus Bowl has its choice of the best available SEC team. Kentucky is the next-highest ranked team at No. 15 and would seem a logical choice to play there. After the Citrus Bowl makes its pick, the "pool of six" SEC bowls work with the league to fill spots that, theoretically, are viewed as equal.

Curious as to the SEC Bowl Selection Process and who goes where? Here's how that will unfold on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/KfWhMuSPGe — Chuck Dunlap (@SEC_Chuck) November 27, 2018