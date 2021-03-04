PowerMizzou - Tigers fall in SEC Tourney opener

Missouri women’s basketball has carried a reputation this season of being a team that plays much better than its record.

The metrics prove so: elite marks nationally in both field goal (48.6%) and 3-point percentage (38.4%). Currently 38th in the NCAA’s National Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings. Five single-digit games with ranked teams. And ahead of their postseason debut at the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Greenville, S.C., the Tigers had a chance to prove it and make a statement toward NCAA Tournament consideration.

That statement did not happen.

No. 7 seed Alabama used a rapid start and surging finish to win 82-74 and send the 10th-seeded Tigers packing in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday, likely dashing what were already-slim hopes of a MU tournament bid with it.

Missouri (9-11) got a career-high 28 points to go with 12 rebounds from super sophomore and All-SEC Second Team nod Aijha Blackwell. But a more balanced barrage from the Crimson Tide — which had five players score in double figures — propelled them to tomorrow’s quarterfinal round against No. 2 seed South Carolina.

Meanwhile, Missouri awaits the fate of what’s next, its destiny no longer in its own hands.

“Not good enough,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “I just felt like our first and fourth quarter really hurt us quite a bit. But to me, it was all about our defense. I just thought there was some breakdowns with our communication. You’ve got to be able to guard 1-on-1 better than what we did tonight.”

Alabama (16-8) rocketed out to as much as a 13-point lead in the first half, with an 83% first quarter field goal percentage the main reason why. Tide junior guard Hannah Barber, who entered Thursday averaging 5.7 points per game, had 11 by halftime, while leading scorer and WNBA Draft prospect Jasmine Walker held steady behind with nine points.

But the Crimson Tide’s lead at halftime was just 40-34 despite that as the shooting cooled off and Missouri established a shooting presence of its own, knocking down six 3-pointers. Then Blackwell decided to turn her game up a notch.