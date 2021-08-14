Tigers flip LB Xavier Simmons from Virginia Tech

Eight days after he took an official visit to Missouri, Xavier Simmons committed to Virginia Tech. But a little less than two months later, he's had a change of heart. The North Carolina linebacker switched his pledge from the Hokies to the Tigers on Saturday.

Simmons, the No. 43 outside linebacker in the country, also claimed offers from the likes of North Carolina, NC State, Oklahoma, Virginia and Wake Forest. He visited Columbia on June 4th and Blacksburg the weekend after that. He committed to the Hokies on June 19th.

Simmons is the 13th commitment for Mizzou's 2022 class, which jumps back into the nation's top 25 with his pledge. He is the first linebacker in the Tigers' class and they may not take another one.

Simmons was recruited by linebackers coach D.J. Smith. He is the No. 16 player in the state of North Carolina. This marks the second year in a row the Tigers have landed a linebacker from the Tar Heel State. Last year, Mizzou got Dameon Wilson out of Kings Mountain, NC.

PowerMizzou.com will attempt to reach Simmons and get more on his commitment as soon as possible.