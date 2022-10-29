If you looked in the mirror, would you like what you saw? Missouri hasn't for much of the season. It did on Saturday. But instead of a mirror, the Tigers just looked across the line of scrimmage to see themselves.

The Tigers traveled halfway across the country, but still found themselves in Columbia. Then they lined up across from a team that did its best (pre-Saturday) Missouri impression for 60 minutes. The Tigers will travel back to their own Columbia a .500 football team largely because South Carolina became Mizzou on the very day Mizzou finally quit being itself. Or at least the version of itself it had been most of the season.

All season, Missouri has been close. A suffocating defense has kept the Tigers in games. But an inept offense has failed to do enough to capitalize. The Tigers hang around. They make it interesting. But penalties, mistakes, turnovers, inaccurate passes or a sieve of an offensive line derails the effort. It’s not always the same thing, but it’s always something.

Finally, on Saturday, the shoe was on the opponent’s foot.

Missouri nearly doubled up the Gamecocks in yards, 367 to 203. By the end of the day, the penalties were close to even, with the Tigers actually drawing one more flag. But committing only six was an improvement for the Tigers and most of them seemed to come on a single defensive drive at the end of the first half. They weren’t nearly as crippling as those committed by South Carolina. One of those negated an interception. Hey, nobody said all the calls were correct ones.

The Tigers have been derailed by an offense that too often went backward on first down and could rarely get enough yardage on third down, largely because they often needed a whole lot of yardage in that situation. Against the Gamecocks, Missouri was 8/16 on third down, including conversions on five of their first six on the way to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter. South Carolina was just 5/13 in the same situation, quite often third-and-long created by a Missouri defense that was driving the Gamecocks backward on first and second down.

After the defense forced South Carolina’s sixth punt in nine drives, Missouri’s offense got the ball back with 10:23 to play. The ground six minutes and eight seconds off the clock, leaving South Carolina with little more than desperation.