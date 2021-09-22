Tigers in Top 12 for Samuel M'Pemba
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Samuel M'Pemba is another highly-touted 2023 prospect with ties to the St. Louis area that the Tigers are making a strong push for.On September 20th, the four-star prospect included Missouri among ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news