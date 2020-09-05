"I have a good relationship with their whole defensive staff. Almost every day I get a text from them. Coach (Eliah) Drink(witz), we Facetime a lot. Coach (Brick) Haley, we talk on a regular basis. It’s more than just football with them. I just got the family feeling."

“It was just the constant contact with the coaches," Montgomery said of his decision.

Missouri landed its second top-tier talent out of the Indianapolis area in the 2021 recruiting class on Saturday with the commitment of Pike (Ind.) defensive end Kyran Montgomery .

The Tigers extended an offer back in January and has made the four-star prospect a top priority ever since.

He chose the Tigers over a final three that also included Minnesota and Florida State.

“It’s a great feeling knowing I can go to college for free and my mom doesn’t have to pay for college," Montgomery noted. "It takes a lot of pressure off me now. I am going to be locked in and loaded, ready to go. I'm going to play the rest of this high school season for my teammates and try to win a state championship. All the weight is off my back now."

During a productive junior season, Montgomery recorded 99 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and five sacks.

Missouri's coaching staff sees the 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect as a hybrid defender in their scheme.

"They see me as a defensive end, outside linebacker. They see me coming in a speed edge rusher that can rush the ball but can also drop back into coverage."

Montgomery is the 19th overall commitment for the Tigers and joins fellow Indianapolis native and four-star cornerback Daylan Carnell in Missouri's nationally ranked 2021 recruiting class.