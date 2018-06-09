The Missouri Tigers have landed their latest commitment in the 2019 class from South Hills (Tex.) athlete Anthony Watkins, who the coaching staff likes as a running back.

The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect committed to the Tigers while on campus for his official visit on Saturday. He detailed why he made the pledge to Missouri.

"I love the program. I feel like it's gonna be the best fit for me and I wanted to get away from home to experience the world and be somewhere different."

Throughout the recruiting process and on his official visit, he's developed a great bond with the entire coaching staff.

"I look up to them because they come off real to you. They don't sugar coat anything."

Watkins has been communicating mostly with running backs coach Cornell Ford throughout, who likes what the two-star prospect can become in the backfield.

"(He likes) my agility, my size, speed and potential."

Watkins holds 10 offers from programs like Texas Tech, Baylor, UTSA, Texas State, and others.

The Fort Worth product is the third commitment for Missouri, joining Flushing (Mich.) outside linebacker Aidan Harrison, and Lutheran North (Mo.) offensive lineman Jack Buford.