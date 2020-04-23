Cuonzo Martin has landed some immediate frontcourt help for next season. Salt Lake City CC forward Ed Chang committed to the Tigers on Thursday afternoon. Cuonzo Martin recruiting Chang out of high school in Papillion, NE two years ago but he signed with San Diego State.

Chang played in 13 games, averaging 4.1 minutes, 1.6 points and 0.7 rebounds as a freshman. He then transferred to Salt Lake City CC where he played last season. In juco, he averaged 8.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game.

While he is 6-foot-8, Chang was a more perimeter oriented player as a sophomore. Of his 180 shots from the field, 114 of them came from three-point range. Chang did shoot better than 41% from beyond the arc for Salt Lake.

His other reported offers were from Eastern Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Cal Poly and SIU-Edwardsville. Due to the current situation in the country, Chang did not take any visits this spring.

Chang joins high school big man Jordan Wilmore in Mizzou's 2020 class. He has three years to play two at the Division One level. PowerMizzou.com is attempting to reach Chang for more information on his commitment.