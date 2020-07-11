 Missouri Football Recruiting - Tigers offer 2022 quarterback Kaden Cobb
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-11 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Tigers offer 2022 Chicagoland QB Kaden Cobb

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Earlier this week, Missouri jumped in the mix for another rising quarterback prospect in the 2022 class in Fenwick (Ill.) product Kaden Cobb.The Tigers were the first power five offer for the Chica...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}