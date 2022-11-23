Missouri will head into its first Thanksgiving under Dennis Gates fat and happy. The Tigers finished off their run through a six-pack of homemade cupcakes with an 89-51 win over Coastal Carolina on Wednesday night. The Tigers’ lead was double digits for the final 29 minutes and 16 seconds and Mizzou outscored the Chanticleers 44-19 in the second half.

In a change of pace, it was the defense that keyed this win. Somewhat maligned through the early part of the schedule, Mizzou’s defense forced 27 Coastal turnovers and turned them into 32 points. A season-high 16 steals turned into 28 fast-break points, another season-best.

“It says a lot about our defense,” Gates said. “The guys carried over the game plan. They had each other's back. We were either communicating at a high level, we were moving at a high level and those things combined allows you to stay connected because there's gonna be mistakes happen throughout the game defensively, but our guys are stepping up.”

“Defense leads to shooting,” Kobe Brown said. “The more defense we play the more shots we get. It all goes hand in hand.”

Conversely, Missouri turned the ball over just nine times and the Chanticleers scored just three points off those mistakes. Coastal made just six of 18 layups and scored on only 21 of its 80 possessions in the game.

There were also familiar sights in this one. Mizzou continued to share the scoring and the ball. The Tigers had three players reach double figures in scoring (Isiaih Mosley 23, D'Moi Hodge 18 and Brown 17). It was the first time all year fewer than four Tigers scored at least ten. For the sixth consecutive game, Mizzou had more than 20 assists. Gates said it’s the first time he’s ever had a team top 20 in six straight games. They handed out 27 against the Chanticleers, led by seven from Hodge.

For the season, the Tigers have nearly a 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio with 134 assists and just 73 turnovers through six games. Mizzou now leads the nation with 22.3 assists per game.

“Are we?” Gates asked. “Talk to me in April. If it stays consistent over 30 games it means something. Right now it’s a small sample size.”

Assists and turnovers are the two statistics Gates talks about the most. Which of those was more important on Wednesday night?

“I’ll say twenty-seven forced turnovers,” Hodge said. “That’s my answer. I played for coach Gates for two years. I know the main focus for us is defense.”

Hodge must have learned something over the last two seasons.

“I give my guys all the freedom in the world offensively,” Gates said. “They have no freedom defensively.”