South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris knew to expect it. He had his team prepared for it. There was still nothing he could do about it.

Missouri, coming off a rough shooting night in a loss at Mississippi State on Saturday, bounced back almost immediately against the Gamecocks on Tuesday. Three of the Tigers’ first four field goal attempts of the evening came from behind the 3-point arc. All of them fell in. Three minutes and 20 seconds into the first half, Mizzou had already doubled up on South Carolina, 14-7.

“It's probably a bad analogy but when you fought Mike Tyson, you know, part of the deal was withstanding the first couple minutes, honestly,” Paris said of the team's fast start. “There's some stretches, good stretches, bad stretches. And when it's good stretches, sometimes there's nothing you can do about it.”

The early onslaught ended up being pivotal for the Tigers. The Gamecocks did indeed withstand the first couple of minutes and fought back to go in front multiple times, the lead changing eight times. South Carolina couldn’t do quite enough to come out on top, though, suffering an 83-74 loss inside Mizzou Arena.

“That's what February is about. Those are the dog days,” MU head coach Dennis Gates said. “You can do everything you can do right but still feel like you're wrong. So I want my guys to continue to protect their spirit because that's what connects each and every last one of us. And I thought we did that enough to come out with a victory.”

Gates said he thought his team did a good job of focusing on the little things. They tied the Gamecocks with 28 rebounds each. They scored 18 points off of the visitors’ 14 turnovers. They took care of business at the free throw line, shooting 17-21.

But South Carolina (8-16, 1-10 SEC) started making shots, which Gates said caused some frustration. After falling behind 14-7, the Gamecocks went on a 13-5 run to take their first lead of the game, 20-19. Neither team led by more than two scores for the next 16 minutes.

Gates normally tells his players not to look up at the score during the game. But senior point guard Nick Honor said in a tight game like Tuesday’s, “it’s definitely a little bit harder.”

By halftime, the Tigers clung to a 42-37 lead. The thing about Mike Tyson, though, is that even if you survive the first couple of rounds against him, he’s still Mike Tyson — he’s still dangerous enough to put you away.

Senior forward Kobe Brown had five points on 2-6 shooting at the half, along with five boards, three assists and a steal. Gates thought he was too passive, and told him as much.

“He and I shared words, some that my mom wouldn't be proud of hearing, but he responded. He responded in a way that I thought a top-50 player in the country should respond, or potential conference Player of the Year should respond,” Gates said. “He can never have a bad day. I can never have a bad day. And I thought he started the game having a bad day. And he corrected that ... and got through that frustration.”

Brown was flawless in the second half, hitting all four of his field goals and all four of his free throws. He scored eight of Mizzou’s first 15 points of the period, pushing the team ahead 57-49. He was hit in the face on a flagrant foul by SC sophomore guard Meechie Johnson, causing Brown’s right eye to swell up. Despite this, Brown scored another six points, ending the night with 19.

“I really just try to give as much effort as I can, just do what's good for the team, really,” Brown said.”

Missouri took its punches and sent enough back to earn the win. That’s all Gates is looking for down the final stretch of league play.

“Being able to win games and February is not — you know, you have to be able to have a detailed level of focus about you,” Gates said. “You have to be able to continue to do the small things.”