Missouri needed one more bucket to put the game away.

The Tigers led 76-74 with 31.7 seconds remaining in the second half of their home game against Ole Miss on Saturday. Head coach Dennis Gates had to burn a timeout after senior forward Kobe Brown picked up his dribble in the lane and couldn’t find a teammate to get the ball to.

Mizzou came back on the floor after the break, with senior point guard Sean East II inbounding the ball on the baseline. He passed it to Noah Carter, who caught it underneath the rim and took one dribble toward the right block. Carter picked up the ball, gave a shoulder shimmy to the right, then spun back around to toss a hook shot over his left shoulder while absorbing contact. The ball fell through the hoop and Rebels junior forward Jaemyn Braker was whistled for a foul.

Carter hit the and-1 free throw to put his team up by five and the team hung on to take an 82-77 victory.

“We knew this game, coming in, was going to be a tough game simply because Ole Miss had been playing with some unbelievable energy, enthusiasm and invigoration. They want to give their very best,” Gates said. “Our guys, you know, they gave their very best, man, and that's all I can continue to ask for.”

Carter’s started to rediscover his touch around the rim. The Northern Iowa transfer was 2-4 in the paint en route to scoring 13 points in Missouri’s win over LSU on Wednesday. For the season, Carter is shooting 65.7% on his 2-pointers, which ranks 58th in the nation.

The Dubuque, Iowa native said he grew up a bigger kid and has always had to work on his game in the post. When he got to college, though, his coaches wanted him to add to his perimeter game to make him an inside-out threat. It’s helped him, especially being a bit undersized for his position at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds. He’s a career 31.7% shooter from the 3-point line and has averaged 1.2 assists per game. But Carter occasionally forgets to stick to his roots.

“Sometimes you get distracted by wanting to show what you have gotten better at,” Gates said. “It's something that he wasn't able to do early on in his young basketball career. But you have to remain consistent and never forget those basic things, those grassroot things that you have learned. And it's a gift and he's been gifted to be able to shoot the ball and then have the footwork he has, but also back-to-the-basket patience. Everyone doesn't have that.”

Carter looked more like himself against Ole Miss right when the Tigers needed him to. He crammed in two dunks and nailed a 3-pointer during the first half to send the Tigers into the break with a 41-36 lead. The visitors rallied back, however, and took a four-point lead with 6:41 remaining.

Mizzou got back on track by feeding Carter and Brown on the block. Carter finished the afternoon putting up eight points in the paint — not including his hook shot, which was just outside the lane — and posting 17 points and five rebounds for the game.

“I'm happy I'm actually getting the touches and getting the makes in now,” Carter said. “Because I should have been doing it all year.”

The win clinched the No. 4 seed in the SEC tournament for the Tigers and gave them their 11th victory of conference play. It’s the program’s first time winning 11 games in the league since its first year in the SEC in 2012-13.

Gates wasn’t aware of any other scores happening around the conference or where his team would end up in the seedings until after they defeated the Rebels. But he was happy his team took care of business and put them in a good position heading into the postseason.

“I'm looking forward to whatever our future holds,” Gates said. “To be able to finish up the SEC season in my first go around as the Whitten Family Head Men's Basketball Coach, it's been fun and I'm excited about the next stage.”