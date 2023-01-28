Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge were stumped.

Five seconds passed after a question was directed at them in Mizzou’s postgame press conference on Saturday. Neither of them uttered a word. It was tough to answer.

The pair of seniors had just led the Tigers past No. 12 Iowa State, 78-61, in front of a sold-out crowd of 15,061 inside Mizzou Arena, giving the SEC its first victory of the day in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Brown and Hodge were asked if it was the team’s best win of the season so far. Head coach Dennis Gates finally broke the silence.

“That’s a trick question,” Gates joked. “Y’all see how they paused?”

A moment earlier, Gates went on for one minute and 12 seconds about how he actually didn’t think Missouri played very well. There were times the Cyclones (15-5, 6-2 Big 12) made runs against the hosts. There were times the Tigers didn’t execute the way Gates wanted them to.

For instance, Mizzou picked up steam after the opening tip, jumping out to a 15-8 lead over the visitors less than seven minutes into the first half. But Iowa State senior guards Gabe Kalscheur and Jaren Holmes were left wide open during the team’s next three possessions and cashed in for a trio of 3-pointers to go ahead by two.

“We won, but did we do the things we were supposed to do for 40 straight minutes?” Gates said. “I'm not result-driven. When it comes down to (it), I want quality. And the quality wasn't where I wanted it to be. And I'm just being honest.”

The quality was there for most of the afternoon, though. Holmes drained another triple at the 9:22 mark of the first half to give the Cyclones a 21-20 lead. Tigers senior guard Isiaih Mosley answered at the other end with a trey of his own to move the home team back in front, 23-21. Mizzou led for the rest of the game.

Mosley’s 3-pointer was one of 14 that fell through the hoop on 30 attempts for the hosts. It’s the second game in a row and fifth time this season they’ve knocked down at least 45% of their 3s. Six different players drained a shot from beyond the arc during the game, led by Hodge, who took all of his shots from outside and finished the day at 5-10 with 17 points.

“Coach always tells us we have to enjoy the moment,” the senior guard said. “So that's one of the biggest keys going through the game, just having fun, enjoying teammates, enjoying every play, don't dwell on mistakes. So I'll say we had fun tonight. Even though we made mistakes, you won't see our reaction because we already know, like, 'Next play, we have to get a stop.'”

Mizzou kept pushing after taking a 42-32 lead into halftime, opening the second half on a 13-5 run. The Cyclones trimmed the deficit down to 13 with 7:31 remaining in the game but couldn’t get any closer, suffering the 78-61 loss.

Gates was adamant it Saturday’s game wasn’t the best his team could play. But was it the Tigers have played this season?

A few seconds after Gates cut in, Brown and Hodge finally mustered an answer.

“I don't know if it's the best,” Brown said. “I'm trying to think back, but it was one of our greater performances, I would say so. Our connectivity and how we worked with each other and you know, we hit shots. And I was that was a good thing for us, so I can say that.”

“I would say it's one of our better games,” Hodge said. “But obviously, like, we still haven't played well, one through 15, as a unit. I would say it's one of our better games, but I still think we have more to give as a unit.”