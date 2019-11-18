There are plenty of ways to force an opponent into submission. Cuonzo Martin’s teams prefer suffocation.

“Good or bad, I never really look at the offensive side of the ball outside of turnovers and rebounds,” Martin said. “You give yourself a chance to win games if you defend.”

That’s what the Tigers did to the Wofford Terriers in the second half of a 75-56 win at Mizzou Arena on Monday night. With just under 14 minutes to play, the game was tied at 45. Wofford didn’t score a point for the next six minutes and 16 seconds.

By that point, the Tigers were up 13 points at 58-45.

“I think we have a team that’s built to defend like that,” Martin said. “I think the biggest key is simply taking pride in what it takes to be an elite defensive team because that’s our goal."

“I think we did a wonderful job,” Xavier Pinson said. “I think our scout team did a good job at practice running their stuff and we just capitalized. We did everything all week to prepare and it showed.”

Missouri was efficient if not explosive on offense. The Tigers shot 55% and turned the ball over just ten times, half as many as their last game against Xavier. There was no huge spurt, just a steady trickle of points while the Terriers threw passes to their bench, missed layups and generally had no answer for the Tigers’ swarming second half defense.

Mizzou has now held all four of its opponents to 63 points or less on the season and Xavier needed overtime to get to that number. Nobody has scored more than 56 on the Tigers in regulation. It is the first time in 68 years Missouri has held four straight teams to 63 points or fewer.

“I feel like that’s due to our hard work,” Mark Smith said. “I feel like a lot of guys aren’t going to be surprised by that.”

