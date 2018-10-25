Tigers targeting 2020 in-state linebacker out of St. Louis
Lutheran North (Mo.) linebacker Antonio Doyle is another St. Louis product that is making a lot of noise among the 2020 recruiting class. The rising junior has already accumulated offers from the l...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news