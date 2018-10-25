Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-25 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Tigers targeting 2020 in-state linebacker out of St. Louis

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor

Lutheran North (Mo.) linebacker Antonio Doyle is another St. Louis product that is making a lot of noise among the 2020 recruiting class. The rising junior has already accumulated offers from the l...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}