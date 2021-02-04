Timeline: 2021 Recruiting Class
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri capped off their 2021 recruiting class with 22 signatures in total and a class ranked 21st nationally and 8th in the Southeastern Conference according to Rivals.com.Here is a time capsule ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news