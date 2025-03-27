Tolton product, Loyola Marymount transfer Jevon Porter commits to Mizzou

At long last, Jevon Porter will return home.

Missouri received the verbal commitment of the Loyola Marymount transfer and Columbia (Mo.) Tolton Catholic product Thursday, a source confirmed ESPN's Jeff Borzello report. The Tigers filled their first of four open roster spots this offseason with the rising senior forward.

Jevon, the younger brother of former Missouri stars Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter, entered the transfer portal after one season with the Lions, spending his first two collegiate years at Pepperdine.

Linked to Missouri during the transfer portal window last offseason, Jevon opted to stay in the West Coast Conference, following former Pepperdine coach Lorenzo Romar, who became an assistant at Loyola Marymount. The 6-foot-11, 225-pound power forward will have one year of eligibility remaining.