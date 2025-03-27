Tolton product, Loyola Marymount transfer Jevon Porter commits to Mizzou

At long last, Jevon Porter will return home.
Missouri received the verbal commitment of the Loyola Marymount transfer and Columbia (Mo.) Tolton Catholic product Thursday, a source confirmed ESPN's Jeff Borzello report. The Tigers filled their first of four open roster spots this offseason with the rising senior forward.
Jevon, the younger brother of former Missouri stars Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter, entered the transfer portal after one season with the Lions, spending his first two collegiate years at Pepperdine.
Linked to Missouri during the transfer portal window last offseason, Jevon opted to stay in the West Coast Conference, following former Pepperdine coach Lorenzo Romar, who became an assistant at Loyola Marymount. The 6-foot-11, 225-pound power forward will have one year of eligibility remaining.
In 31 appearances, Porter averaged 12.5 points per game, seeing a slight dip in offensive production from his second season at Pepperdine. His shooting percentage fell nearly three points, but he rebounded at a higher rate, averaging 7.2 boards per contest.
The Tigers lost size due to exhausted eligibility, following the 2024-25 season. Center Josh Gray, who served as a starter in 16 of his 33 games, brought a 7-foot frame and five rebounds per game to the rotation. Missouri also saw the anticipated departure of 6-foot-9 junior forward Aidan Shaw to the transfer portal.
Jevon, a native of Fishers, Indiana, played four seasons of varsity basketball at Tolton Catholic, graduating as a three-star recruit in the 2022 class. His older sisters, Bri Porter and Cierra Porter, also played for Missouri. His father, Michael Porter Sr., served as an assistant under former head coach Cuonzo Martin.
