Top 100 guard Parker Friedrichsen planning visits
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Parker Friedrichsen, the 76th ranked prospect in the class of 2023, waltzed into the summer with seven Division I offers. After raising some eyebrows during the live period, Friedrichsen has been i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news