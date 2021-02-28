PowerMizzou - Top 100 QB Sam Horn commits to Missouri

"I came back from that visit with my mind really made up," said Horn. "That trip really sealed the deal for me and my commitment."

And now he is committed to the Tigers.

Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn quietly visited Missouri a couple of weeks ago. He wanted to get a feel for the campus, walk around Columbia, and see how the environment fit him.

With the coaches not being allowed to spend time with recruits on visit, Missouri tight end commit Max Whisner joined Horn in Columbia, and the two toured the area together.

"I got to see a lot of the buildings, the campus, and Max and I talked a lot about the coaches. I just left with that home feeling, and that is what made the biggest impact.

"It just felt like home to me."

Eliah Drinkwitz and Missouri beat out Tennessee for Horn, and he grew up a big Vols fan. His parents went there, he has a brother in Knoxville now, and the four-star quarterback made the call to Josh Heupel Sunday morning.

That was when Horn knew his decision was made.

"I talked things over with my parents Saturday night, and we talk about committing to Missouri, so I slept on it," said Horn. "I wanted to see how I felt when I woke up, and it was then that I knew I was ready.

"I had that feeling Saturday night, but I woke up knowing I was ready."

Coach Drinkwith got the news, and he was excited.

"Coach Drink has been with me from day one, so we have a great relationship. I like his coaching style, I like his offense, and I feel playing for him and Missouri is a great fit for me.

"The offense he runs is what I see as something very close to the NFL, so that is exciting for me. I love how he coaches quarterbacks and I like how he mixes things up offensively."

Horn feels he is coming in at the perfect time too.

"Missouri is coming out of a re-building stage, and coach Drink has things going in the right direction," said Horn. "My decision has been in the making for some time, but after the visit, talking it over with my parents, and really thinking a lot about it, I know it is Missouri for me."