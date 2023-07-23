Entering the 2023 season, there aren’t too many freshmen (redshirts included) expected to have huge roles in Missouri’s rotation but there are a handful of them that may have a chance to start or play complementary roles. We take a look at the top five (technically six) who may fill those roles.

Sam Horn

Despite being in the top five, there’s a caveat to quarterback Sam Horn being a part of this list. If he starts, he has a chance to have a big impact and if he doesn't then he won't. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz named Brady Cook the starter entering fall camp.

Horn saw action in one series versus New Mexico State a season ago, but that was his only relevant action as a Tiger. Even in the spring, he was limited due to a forearm injury he suffered playing baseball. So, he didn’t participate much in the spring. His athleticism probably gives him the highest ceiling among Missouri quarterbacks, but he has to put it all together in fall camp to beat out Cook and Jake Garcia. Since he’s a former four-star quarterback who has a season under his belt, it’s safe to assume Mizzou would like it if he is the starter in 2023 and live up to his potential.

Marvin Burks

Safety Marvin Burks is one of five four-star true freshmen on the team,. He is also the one with the second hardest track to see the field in 2023 behind quarterback Gabarri Johnson. The other four-star freshmen, offensive lineman Logan Reichert, tight end Brett Norfleet and receiver Joshua Manning may not see the field, but with good fall camp outings, there are ways for them to possibly squeeze into the rotation. Burks enters a safeties room that has its three starting spots filled by Jaylon Carlies, Joseph Charleston and Daylan Carnell.

Then, there’s transfer safeties Tre’Vez Johnson and Sidney Williams who are expected to be involved in the rotation as well. Not to mention, former four-star Isaac Thompson and Tyler Hibbler, who played in 12 games a season ago. Despite all of that depth, Mizzou has been impressed by its highest-rated signee from the class of 2023, and there’s a chance Burks makes the two-deep. Burks recorded 95 tackles, two fumble recoveries and an interception as he helped lead Cardinal Ritter to the Class 3 state title.

Brett Norfleet

The tight end position struggled mightily last season, with Tyler Stephens, Kibet Chepyator and Ryan Hoerstkamp combining for 10 receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Of the aforementioned group of four-star talents from the ‘23 class, Norfleet probably has the easiest track to make the rotation at his position. The tight end group is still a work in progress, and even though Stephens, Hoerstkamp and Max Whisner return with one year under their belts in the system, there are no clear-cut leaders for the two-deep in this group.

Norfleet demonstrated that he knew how to use his 6-foot-7, 230-pound frame to make plays in the receiving and blocking game.. The tight end group struggled in run-blocking last season too, so Norfleet’s presence should at least provide a small boost in that regard. Blocking high schoolers is light years away from blocking players in the Southeastern Conference, but Norfleet’s size and willingness to block can make him a rotation player if not a starter in 2023. He tallied 28 catches for 404 yards and seven touchdowns last season en route to helping Francis Howell win the Class 5 state championship.

Jahkai Lang and Serigne Tounkara

This list is supposed to be a top-five, but because three-star signees Jahkai Lang and Serigne Tounkara play the same position and have had good offseasons together they’ll be grouped together. First, let's start with Lang, who was a participant in spring ball. Lang did well in the spring and even saw snaps with the first team defense. The coaching staff came away impressed with how well he is coming along.

The defensive end spot lost its top four players as far as snaps played in Isaiah McGuire, DJ Coleman, Trajan Jeffcoat and Arden Walker, so the Tigers are trying to see what they have at the position. Nonetheless, it’s a good sign. He’s expected to be a part of the rotation in some capacity. To what degree, will probably be determined in fall camp and the first couple of games of the season. He recorded 66 tackles, six tackles for loss, and two sacks in 2022 for Troy Buchanan.

Tounkara wasn’t in town for spring ball, but the explosive EDGE out of League City (Tex.) has also caught the eye of the coaching staff. He’s in the same boat as Lang when it comes to playing time. Tounkara recorded 36 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in his senior season. The combination of their offseasons performances along with the lack of depth at the position, could propel the two EDGEs into some playing time.

Jamal Roberts

Running back Jamal Roberts edges out four-star wide receiver Joshua Manning on this list (although if you flipped them that would make sense too) because there’s an easier path to playing time. Manning is expected to get an opportunity to be in the rotation, but the Tigers like their wide receiver room and their top five spots seem all but solidified. In the running back room, there’s just Cody Schrader, Nathaniel Peat and Tavorus Jones. Schrader is the starter and that’s not changing anytime soon. It’s hard to imagine Roberts eclipsing him and or Peat, who wouldn’t have returned if he didn’t think he’d play much.

The third running back spot is where Roberts can sneak into the rotation. Missouri likes Roberts a lot and he may have the highest ceiling of the running backs on the roster. Jones was a four-star signee from the ‘22 class and Roberts possibly passing him up would have more to do with how talented Roberts is than Jones not performing well. Roberts rushed for rushing for 1,899 yards and 29 touchdowns, averaging 11.1 yards per carry en route to helping St. Mary's clinch its second straight Class 4 state title. He also hauled in nine catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns.