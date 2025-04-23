Mizzou baseball drops rematch against Missouri State

On the bright side, Sam Horn made his pitching debut, threw six of eight pitches for strikes and pitched one inning, allowing one hit and striking out one batter. He topped out at 96 mph on his strikeout.

Solid first appearance back from Tommy John surgery.

The rest of the game didn’t go so well for the Missouri Tigers as they dropped an 11-0 rematch with Missouri State in seven innings on Tuesday.

The Bears scored two runs in the second, two more in the third, three in the fourth and four in the seventh to build the run-rule win.

The Tigers had three total hits, all singles. Keegan Knutson went 1-for-3, while Tyler Macon and Brock Daniels both went 1-for-1. Jackson Lovich had two walks.

Knutson and Lovich both stole a base.

After Horn pitched the first inning, Josh McDevitt came in and pitched the second, earning the loss. McDevitt allowed two runs on three hits.

Tony Neubeck then came in for the third inning, allowing two runs on three hits.

Brock Lucas pitched the fourth and fifth, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks, while striking out three.

Josh Kirchhoff pitched the sixth and came back out for the seventh, but did not get an out before allowing four runs on four hits and a walk.