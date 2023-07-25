Entering the 2023 season, there are some prominent sophomores who are expected to be integral players in Missouri's rotation, as the Tigers look to go above .500 for the first time since 2018. We take a look at the sophomores expected to have a bigger impact on the season for the Tigers.

Luther Burden III

This one is pretty easy. No position player is expected to make more of a jump than the former five-star wide receiver out of East St. Louis. Luther Burden III racked up 45 receptions for 375 yards and six touchdowns. He also added a couple of touchdowns on the ground and one on a punt returner. Almost all of his damage came on the outside as an X-receiver but with his move inside to the slot, Burden is expected to have a season that rivaled Dominic Lovett's a year ago. Burden should be the team's leading receiver and eclipse 10 total touchdowns.

Armand Membou

Armand Membou came on strong at the end of his true freshman season last year at right tackle, and despite moving one spot to the left on the offensive line, he still has the confidence of the locker room. "Yeah, he's different," left tackle Javon Foster said. "For me, I've just never seen an offensive lineman come in, like just so ready like that. Like, I know me, I was nowhere near where he is right now. So yeah, he's a very special player. Being the size of an offensive lineman being able to move like a skilled guy 一 like if you have that ability you're special." According to PFF College, Membou had a pass-blocking grade of 77.5 (tied for 37th in the SEC among players with 100 snaps) and a run-blocking grade of 62.1. The hope for Membou is that he can be one of the top players on the team by this time next year, and possibly move back to right tackle. For now, the Tigers hope he can play well on the inside.

Daylan Carnell

Daylan Carnell was one of the better players on the team as a redshirt freshman and will be tasked with a more significant role in 2023 after the departure of Martez Manuel. He had 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, five pass deflections, tied for a team-high three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. The former four-star prospect is the unofficial ninth returning starter of this top 35 defense after playing about 45% of the snaps last season at the STAR and leading the team in takeaways. His 85.1 PFF coverage grade ranked fifth in the SEC among defenders with 100 coverage snaps last season.

Jake Garcia

Jake Garcia's expectations heavily depend on being named the starting quarterback, but the former Miami product has plenty of untapped potential. He was a top 50 player in the nation and threw for over 6,000 and 50 touchdowns in his high school career. Garcia played in eight games and started one last season as a Hurricane, completing 68-of-115 passes for 803 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. He has a strong arm and can make the throws head coach Eli Drinkwitz and offensive coordinator Kirby Moore need him to make. He was the only quarterback among Cook, Sam Horn and himself to participate for the entirety of spring ball. So, he had more of a chance to build a solid rapport with new offensive coordinator Kirby Moore and the offense.

Dreyden Norwood

Dreyden Norwood was a solid third cornerback option for the Tigers last season behind starters Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw, and he'll retain that role again this season. Drinkwitz said at SEC Media Days he thinks Norwood’s presence will allow his top corners to play more aggressively knowing the former Texas A&M Aggie is a suitable sub for either player. "I think having Dreyden Norwood as the third corner allows those guys (Abrams-Draine and Rakestraw) to go really hard and know he can come in and sub out for him," Drinkwitz said during SEC Media Days. Norwood recorded 14 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, four pass deflections and an interception in 2022.