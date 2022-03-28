At Cleveland State, Dennis Gates used junior college recruited to quickly rebuild a program. It appears he is intent on doing the same thing at Missouri. Less than a week into the job, Gates landed a commitment from Mohamed Diarra, a 6-foot-10 forward who is ranked as the nation's top junior college prospect by jucorecruiting.com.

Over the weekend, Gates had Sean East II, the No. 2 prospect on that list, in for an official visit. Gates had seen East at a junior college camp prior to the start of the season when he was at Cleveland State. When he took the Missouri job, he wasted no time in trying to get the 6-foot-3 point guard from John A. Logan (IL) on campus.