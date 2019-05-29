News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-29 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Top Targets: Offensive Line

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Missouri already has two offensive lineman in the fold with in-state products Drake Heismeyer, who fills a need at center or guard, and Mitchell Walters, who the coaches like as a tackle. The Tiger...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}