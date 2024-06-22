Top100 DT Danny Beale returns to Missouri
Back in March during an unofficial visit, Missouri extended an offer to 2026 defensive tackle Danny Beale, who now finds himself among the Top100 prospects in the country. The four-star prospect wa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news