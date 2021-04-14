The three-star prospect chose the Tigers over the likes of Arizona State, Alabama, Miami, Baylor, Kentucky, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas State, and others.

Missouri extended an offer to the 6-foot-5, 300-pound prospect back on Jan. 30, and he's formed a great relationship with offensive line coach Marcus Johnson and head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

"I love talking to both of them," Wilson told PowerMizzou.com back in March. "Coach Johnson is a really cool guy. Open and honest. We’ve got a lot in common. Coach Drinkwitz is a driven person. I can tell he has a charismatic personality."

The in-state product took his first in-person visit to Missouri's campus last month for one of the Tigers' open spring practices.

"It went well, I really enjoyed watching practice," he noted. "I loved the fact that Coach Johnson was right there to talk to the guys after each rep and was very active communicating."

The coaching staff likes Wilson's size and versatility along the offensive line - they can see him lining up at multiple positions.

"They love my attitude on and off the field," Wilson said. "I take pride in finishing blocks and it shows on tape. They also like my build and athleticism. We’ve talked about my ability to play inside at guard or outside at tackle."

Wilson becomes the seventh overall commitment for Missouri in the 2022 recruiting class and the second offensive line pledge, joining Armand Membou out of Lee's Summit North (Mo.). He's the second ever offensive lineman from Lebanon to commit to Missouri. The last one, Justin Britt, started for three seasons at left tackle before being picked in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.