Palmore was the most active Tiger, batting down a pass, making a tackle behind the line and blocking a field goal. Beckner was also noticeable frequently, especially in the first half when Mizzou held Georgia without an offensive touchdown.

From there, it could go in just about any order. Okwuegbunam was the only Tiger receiver who could consistently get open, but his fumble (even if it was a bad call) hurt badly. The offensive line wasn't perfect, but held up well against the Bulldogs. Lock had his flaws as well, but didn't get much help from his receivers.

Crockett was Missouri's best runner a week after seeing very little action at Purdue. Anderson was second on the team in tackles and was the most disruptive of the defensive ends.

Holmes has earned more playing time in the last two weeks and Badie was very consistent, including two kickoff returns that were close to being big gainers. Hilton missed much of the game with an injury, but made some plays when he was out there. Brown made a few catches on a day when Missouri's wideouts struggled mightily.