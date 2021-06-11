Tulsa transfer CB Akayleb Evans picks Mizzou
For the second time in as many days, Missouri has struck in the transfer market. On Friday, the Tigers landed a high-profile transfer at perhaps the team's biggest position of need.
Former Tulsa cornerback Akayleb Evans announced on his Instagram account that he will transfer to Missouri. Evans picked Missouri over Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas Tech and Jackson State.
Evans, who played in 30 games and made 23 starts across four seasons for the Golden Hurricane, should compete right away for a starting spot at Missouri. The Texas native played for new Missouri cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher at Tulsa. The Tigers are also in need of reinforcements at corner after losing two players at the position to the transfer portal in the past couple months. Two-year starter Jarvis Ware entered the portal last month, while a few weeks prior, junior college transfer Jadarrius Perkins opted to transfer from Missouri without ever playing a game for the Tigers. Perkins has since landed at Florida.
Evans will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, should he choose to use them. Across nine games last season, he totaled 29 tackles and three pass breakups. He will likely compete with Ennis Rakestraw and Ish Burdine for immediate playing time at cornerback.
On Thursday, Missouri landed a commitment from Montana State offensive line transfer Connor Wood, who took an official visit to Missouri this week. If the Tigers were to add another transfer, the decision would have to be finalized prior to July 1.
