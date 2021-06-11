Tulsa transfer CB Akayleb Evans picks Mizzou

For the second time in as many days, Missouri has struck in the transfer market. On Friday, the Tigers landed a high-profile transfer at perhaps the team's biggest position of need. Former Tulsa cornerback Akayleb Evans announced on his Instagram account that he will transfer to Missouri. Evans picked Missouri over Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas Tech and Jackson State.

Former Tulsa cornerback Akayleb Evans has announced he will transfer to Missouri. (AP Images)