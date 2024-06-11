Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

TV windows for Missouri football's SEC schedule revealed

Jarod Hamilton • PowerMizzou
Staff Writer
@jarodchamilton
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Southeastern Conference released the game the TV windows for all 16 schools on Tuesday.

Every conference game has been assigned a TV window (Early, Afternoon, Night or Flex).

Early games will take place between 11 a.m. CT and noon CT.

Afternoon games take place between 2:30-3:30 p.m. CT.

Night games will take place between 6-7 p.m. CT.

Flex games will start between 3:30-7:30 p.m. CT.

Before the announcement, only Mizzou's non-conference games versus Murray State, Buffalo and Boston College in Weeks 1-3 had been revealed.

Advertisement

Here's Missouri's full schedule:

Week 1, Aug. 31: vs. Murray State (at 7 p.m. CT/SEC Network)

Week 2, Sept. 7: vs. Buffalo (at 6 p.m. CT/ESPN+ & SECN+)

Week 3, Sept. 14: vs. Boston College (at 11:45 a.m. CT/SEC Network)

Week 4, Sept. 21: vs. Vanderbilt (Flex/TBA)

Week 5, Sept. 28: OPEN

Week 6, Oct. 5: at Texas A&M (at 11 a.m. CT on ABC or ESPN)

Week 7, Oct. 12: at UMass (TBA)

Week 8, Oct. 19: vs. Auburn (Early/TBA)

Week 9, Oct. 26: at Alabama (Flex/TBA)

Week 10, Nov. 2: OPEN

Week 11, Nov. 9: vs. Oklahoma (Flex/TBA)

Week 12, Nov. 16: at South Carolina (Afternoon/TBA)

Week 13, Nov. 23: at Mississippi State (Afternoon/TBA)

Week 14, Nov. 30: vs. Arkansas (Afternoon/TBA)

Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription

Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement