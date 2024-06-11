TV windows for Missouri football's SEC schedule revealed
The Southeastern Conference released the game the TV windows for all 16 schools on Tuesday.
Every conference game has been assigned a TV window (Early, Afternoon, Night or Flex).
Early games will take place between 11 a.m. CT and noon CT.
Afternoon games take place between 2:30-3:30 p.m. CT.
Night games will take place between 6-7 p.m. CT.
Flex games will start between 3:30-7:30 p.m. CT.
Before the announcement, only Mizzou's non-conference games versus Murray State, Buffalo and Boston College in Weeks 1-3 had been revealed.
Here's Missouri's full schedule:
Week 1, Aug. 31: vs. Murray State (at 7 p.m. CT/SEC Network)
Week 2, Sept. 7: vs. Buffalo (at 6 p.m. CT/ESPN+ & SECN+)
Week 3, Sept. 14: vs. Boston College (at 11:45 a.m. CT/SEC Network)
Week 4, Sept. 21: vs. Vanderbilt (Flex/TBA)
Week 5, Sept. 28: OPEN
Week 6, Oct. 5: at Texas A&M (at 11 a.m. CT on ABC or ESPN)
Week 7, Oct. 12: at UMass (TBA)
Week 8, Oct. 19: vs. Auburn (Early/TBA)
Week 9, Oct. 26: at Alabama (Flex/TBA)
Week 10, Nov. 2: OPEN
Week 11, Nov. 9: vs. Oklahoma (Flex/TBA)
Week 12, Nov. 16: at South Carolina (Afternoon/TBA)
Week 13, Nov. 23: at Mississippi State (Afternoon/TBA)
Week 14, Nov. 30: vs. Arkansas (Afternoon/TBA)
