The Southeastern Conference released the game the TV windows for all 16 schools on Tuesday.

Every conference game has been assigned a TV window (Early, Afternoon, Night or Flex).

Early games will take place between 11 a.m. CT and noon CT.

Afternoon games take place between 2:30-3:30 p.m. CT.

Night games will take place between 6-7 p.m. CT.

Flex games will start between 3:30-7:30 p.m. CT.

Before the announcement, only Mizzou's non-conference games versus Murray State, Buffalo and Boston College in Weeks 1-3 had been revealed.