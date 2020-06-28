PowerMizzou - Ultimate Hoops Bracket Championship

Previously, we polled PowerMizzou.com subscribers to determine the best player in Tiger football history. Now we're taking the tournament to the hardwood. Over the last six weeks we have run the same tournament for Mizzou basketball players. The brackets will be posted and explained below. Then, on our premium message board, we will start a poll for each matchup. The polls will remain open through the week, closing on Friday night. The winners will move on to the next round, we will update the bracket and publish a new story and new polls the following Sunday. After six weeks, we will have the best Tiger hoops player as selected by our subscribers. There are no set criteria for the vote. You can vote for your favorite player, the best player, the most important player, the player with the best socks or the best hair or however else you want to choose. As voting moves to the Final Four, here's how we got to this point. FIRST ROUND MATCHUPS SECOND ROUND MATCHUPS SWEET 16 MATCHUPS ELITE EIGHT MATCHUPS FINAL FOUR MATCHUPS

THE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHUP

1) Derrick Chievous vs 1) Anthony Peeler: Chievous got more than 93% of the vote in each of the first two rounds, beating Mike Jeffries and Clarence Gilbert before beating his college coach in the Sweet 16 and taking down John Brown in the Elite Eight. In the first Final Four matchup, DC beat Steve Stipanovich in one of the closest votes of the competition. Chievous is Mizzou's all-time leading scorer by nearly 400 points, putting up 2,580 from 1985-88. For his career, Chievous averaged 19.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He shot better than 52% from the field and 79% from the free throw line on a school record 963 attempts. He has the highest career scoring average along with the single season and career marks for total points. He was the 16th overall pick in the NBA and draft and spent three seasons with Houston and Cleveland, averaging 7.1 points per game. Peeler was the most dominant individual in the Sweet 16, getting more than 97% of the vote over Rickey Paulding, but then had the closest Elite Eight matchup, picking up 68% in beating Jon Sundvold. In the Final Four, he took out Doug Smith, his teammate for a season, by a nearly 2-1 margin. That followed easy wins over Kassius Robertson and Malcolm Thomas. Peeler is the No. 3 scorer in school history with 1,973 points. That was capped by a Big Eight Player of the Year senior season in which he averaged 23.4 points per game, bringing his career average to 16.8. AP averaged double figures all four seasons as a Tiger. He is fifth in career field goals made and second in free throws made. He held the school records for both steals and assists when he graduated and still ranks tied for first and second in those categories, respectively. His 43-point game at Kansas is tied for the fourth-most individual points in school history and his nine 30-point games are also fourth. CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR THE BEST PLAYER IN MIZZOU HOOPS HISTORY

