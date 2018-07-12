Drew Lock’s younger sister, Claire, followed in her brother’s footsteps as a star athlete at Lee’s Summit High School. She often wondered, though, did she get so much attention because of her basketball ability or because of her sibling?

“I remember hearing that a quarterback from one of the other Kansas City high schools wanted to ask me out,” said Claire, an incoming freshman on the University of Missouri-Kansas City women’s basketball team. “I was flattered. Then I heard it was because he wanted to date Drew Lock’s sister. So, eventually, he does ask me out, and I said, ‘Maybe you should get my brother’s phone number instead.’ ”

When told of the interaction, Drew was thrilled.

“Savage,” he said. “I was so proud of her for putting him in his place.”

Lock has developed radar for ulterior motives.

“Just be genuine and don’t treat me any different because I play football,” he said. “If you introduce me to someone you know, please don’t call me Drew Lock. I’m just Drew. When people say my full name, it’s like there’s an agenda. I see right through it, and I hate it.”