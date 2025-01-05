UNLV transfer DB Jalen Catalon commits to Mizzou

Missouri bolstered its secondary with addition of an experienced safety. The Tigers received the commitment of UNLV transfer defensive back Jalen Catalon, who played his senior season for the Rebels after one season at Texas and four at Arkansas. Catalon also visited Friday. For UNLV, the former Class of 2019 four-star totaled 96 tackles, 31 solo and five for loss. He also hawked five interceptions for a total of 95 yards en route to All-America Third Team honors from the Associated Press.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound safety started eight of his four games at Texas before reuniting with his former defensive coordinator at Arkansas, Barry Odom, at UNLV. Under Odom in Fayetteville, Catalon started 16 of his 21 total games, playing against the Missouri offense. Catalon's commitment marked the third transfer addition to the secondary for Missouri after losing Joseph Charleston, Marcus Clarke, Tre'Vez Johnson and Sidney Williams to exhausted eligibility. Clarke also transferred to Missouri from Miami (FL).

The Tigers added two safeties in December in Northern Illinois transfer Santana Banner and Virginia Tech transfer Mose Phillips III.